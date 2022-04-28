Smoothie cafe opens in South Loop, proceeds help Chicagoans find stable housing

A new smoothie cafe opened up in the South Loop Thursday.

It's called Smoothie RX, and its owner is using the business to continue her mission to help the city's homeless population.

In 2019, Candice Payne warmed the hearts and lives of Chicago's homeless during the polar vortex.

She offered hotel rooms and rehabbed apartments for them to stay.

Now, she is using her organic smoothie cafe on 15th and South Michigan Avenue to continue that work by using a portion of the proceeds to help people find stable housing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"What we've created, Smoothie RX, a portion of our proceeds go to helping Action for a Cause, to continue that mission of helping our homeless. Not only that, but we have a component where every month, we are going to go out and hand out nutritious smoothies and juices to homeless individuals," said Payne.

Advertisement

Smoothie RX is also employing eleven fulltime workers.