'SNL' star Dana Carvey's son, Dex, dead at 32

article

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of "Saturday Night Live" alum Dana Carvey, has died at the age of 32.

Carvey confirmed the news on his social media accounts, writing, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old."

The statement continued, "Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

DANA CARVEY DUSTS OFF HIS BIDEN, TRUMP IMPRESSIONS WHILE GUEST-HOSTING 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE': 'COME ON, MAN!'

The family added, "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," with Carvey and his wife Paula's names at the bottom.

FILE - Dana Carvey attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at Regency Village Theatre on June 02, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Expand

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office, Dex died at his residence Wednesday. An autopsy was completed Thursday, with the official cause of death still pending.

Dex was the eldest of Carvey's two sons with wife Paula Zwagerman. Their youngest, Thomas, is 30.

FILE - Dex Carvey opens for his father, Dana Carvey, at The Paramount Theater on Sept. 11, 2018 in Huntington, New York. ( Al Pereira/Getty Images) Expand

The "Wayne's World" star often spoke about his sons during his stand-up comedy performances, and they followed in his famous footsteps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dex opened for his father on his "Straight White Male" Netflix special in 2016, and appeared in films including "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and the TV miniseries "Beyond the Comics."

Read more on FOX News.