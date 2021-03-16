Snow plow crash critically injures SUV passenger in Zion

A snow plow and SUV collided Monday evening in suburban Zion, critically injuring a passenger in the SUV.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. at Green Bay Road and 9th Street, according to a statement from Lake County government.

The plow belonged to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

The passenger of the SUV had critical injuries, but the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured, according to the statement.

The crash was under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Monday afternoon, over an inch of snow fell over much of northeastern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.