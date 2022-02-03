Snowdrift stalls cars and semi, trapping motorists on Wilmington Road in Will County

A semi and several cars stalled out in the snow Thursday morning on Wilmington Road near Peotone in unincorporated Will County.

Wilmington Road was completely shut down from U.S. Route 52 to Cedar Road after a semi truck became stuck in the snowdrift covering the roadway, leaving motorists stuck as they wait for help.

The Will County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to stay off the roads as they attempt to free the trapped motorists from that stretch of Wilmington Road.

The sheriff's office expects the road to be closed for the next few hours as crews clear snow away from the semi.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP