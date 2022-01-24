Snowmobile, car involved in accident along Illinois-Wisconsin border

A snowmobile and car were involved in a traffic collision Monday night along the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Around 8 p.m., SkyFOX was over the scene in Pleasant Prairie. From the air, we could see emergency crews still on the scene at Green Bay Rd. and Russell Rd.

The intersection appeared to be closed.

There are few details right now, but there are reports that a medical helicopter was requested for a victim.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.