There's a new bar opening this weekend, but you can't get a beer at it.

'In Good Spirits' is a sober bar that is set to open Saturday on Ashland.

While there won't be any alcohol served, the bar will offer a variety of non-alcoholic beers, wines, and other pre-mixed drinks.

Additionally, patrons can enjoy a rotating menu of mocktails.