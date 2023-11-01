Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' highlights relationship with Elvis, hits theaters this week

The relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley is being given the big-screen treatment with the buzzed-about – and controversial – new drama from Oscar-winning writer/director Sofia Coppola, "Priscilla."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley in the film that focuses more on the 10-year age gap than last year’s "Elvis" biopic. The two actors sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about watching the film with Priscilla Presley herself.

"I thought I was going to throw up in Venice," Spaeny said of sitting next to Presley at the Venice premiere of the film. "I would lean over [to co-star Jacob Elordi] and ask, ‘How does she seem?'"

As for her reaction to the film?

"She was totally engrossed, she was totally a part of it. It was a spiritual moment sitting with her, an out-of-body experience," Elordi said.

"Priscilla" hits theaters Thursday night.