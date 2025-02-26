Solangie Meneses: Missing Chicago teen being harbored by unknown individuals, police say

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 16-year-old Solangie Meneses, who was last seen on the city’s Northwest Side. Police say she is being harbored by unknown individuals at an unknown location. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 312-746-6554 or 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Solangie Meneses was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to police. She is reportedly being harbored by unknown individuals at an unknown location.

Meneses is described as Hispanic, with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Solangie Meneses | CPD

What's next:

Anyone with information about Meneses’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554 or call 911.