Somber birthday party held in honor of murdered 12-year-old girl

As police continue to search for the killer of a 12-year-old Harvey girl, her family celebrated her life Saturday with a birthday party.

Kentayvia Blackful was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her family's home in Harvey on Monday. She died Tuesday, which was her 12th birthday.

"She did not deserve to leave this Earth," said her mother, Kentnilla Blackful, on Saturday. She shared videos of the beautiful girl in what was once a happy life. The family had tried to keep the violence away by sending the children to visit family elsewhere.

On Saturday, the family gathered with Kentayvia's friends at the roller skating rink where she had been planning to celebrate her birthday.

"Last birthday party for her, so just wanted to make it big and special. Something that she would have wanted," said grandfather Kenneth Donner.

"She was one of my very best, best friends, and I would want to give her a hug," said Heavenly Silas.

Her family plans to hold a similar celebration next year on what should have been Kentayvia's 13th birthday. They hope to be in a new home by then; they are still unable to bring themselves to return to the home where she was shot.

