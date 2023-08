You might want to wait until Thursday to fill up your tank!

Circle K is offering 30 cents off per gallon at some gas stations across the state.

This will run between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. — and it's not just gas you're getting a discount on!

Food and drinks will be 50 percent off too!

Check out Circle K's website to find a station participating near you.