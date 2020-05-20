Some Illinois salons given green light to reopen early

The owner of Clean Beauty Boutique says since her salon closed in mid-March, she has lost more than $50,000 in revenue. But as of May 15, her service is now deemed essential.

Sheli Dodaro-Hernandez owns the salon and specializes in hair replacement and extension services.

“Most of my client suffer from issues, you know, thyroid issues, autoimmune issues, or they’re growing their hair back from traumatic hair loss,” Sheli said.

She says hair loss can cause emotional damage.

“Loss of sleep, less appetite, it affects relationships,” she said.

Hair extensions can also cause physical damage over time.

“The stress to the scalp and the matting can cause permanent bald spots,” she added.

So, she had someone reach out to the state on her behalf about the need to reopen and received a letter from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity saying that the hair extension services she provides customers prevent physical and psychological harm and that her service is essential.

The DCEO says it was brought to their attention that some hair restoration customers were put at risk by not continuing treatment and that businesses could operate by appointment only with safety guidelines in place. They later expanded the guidance for clients with hair extensions.

“We have some cancer survivors and their hair never really grew back,” said Patricia Nowakowski, owner of Opulent Beauty.

Two other stylists from Frankfort and Palos Heights say they were also deemed essential for extension services.

“It’s not just women coming in, just to get longer, prettier hair,” Nowakowski said.

Sheli plans to re-open her salon early next week for existing extension clients only. She will have a number of safety precautions in place, including taking her clients temperatures when they enter the salon and asking them to wear a mask and wash their hands.