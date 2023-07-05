Some Lake County residents under boil order due to several main breaks

Some Lake County residents still remain under a precautionary boil order.

It stems from some water delivery issues and is causing some major headaches.

The good news is that almost everyone should have water, but the bad news is the pressure is still very low and residents will probably have to boil for two more days.

This has been going on now for three days, but bottled water is being offered to those that need it.

The giveaway is happening at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center on Midlothian Road and is happening until 8 p.m. — weather permitting. It will pick up again Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

The boil order is for Aqua Illinois Water customers only.

It means that while most all customers have water, they must continue to boil it for safety reasons.

Boil water for at least five minutes before cooking, washing, drinking or brushing your teeth.

The Aqua Illinois Utility Company says there were three water main breaks Sunday, which depleted the water supply and pressure dropped.

They are still refilling the system.

If you live in the area, you are being asked to conserve water to help with pressure issues.

That means no watering the garden or your lawn.