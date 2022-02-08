Some Park Ridge students walked through school hallway 'shouting obscenities' over mask mandate

Some Main South students, who are in opposition of the current mask mandate, walked through the school hallway shouting obscenities and some walked off campus during school hours Tuesday.

The school said about 75 students were involved.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Maine South, and a small group of students will not be allowed to disrupt the learning of their 2,400 peers. The administration is working through the process of identifying students for disciplinary action based upon the severity of their behavior," the school said in a statement.

The school also said they encourage students to use their voice at the school, however, they said the incident that occurred Tuesday is not "representative of the school or the vast majority of the student body."

The incident came after a Sangamon County Circuit Court judge issued a temporary restraining order last week against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.