Expand / Collapse search

Some residents able to return to Schaumburg senior apartment complex after fire

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Schaumburg
FOX 32 Chicago

Some residents able to return to Schaumburg senior apartment complex after fire

The fire at Emerald Village Senior Apartments broke out last Friday. Now, restoration work is underway.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Some residents will be able to return home after a fire damaged a Schaumburg senior apartment complex last week.

The fire at Emerald Village Senior Apartments broke out last Friday. Now, restoration work is underway. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Village officials expect to welcome residents home starting early next week. 

The timetable will be a bit longer for those who lived on the east side of the building. 