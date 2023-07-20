Some residents able to return to Schaumburg senior apartment complex after fire
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Some residents will be able to return home after a fire damaged a Schaumburg senior apartment complex last week.
The fire at Emerald Village Senior Apartments broke out last Friday. Now, restoration work is underway.
Village officials expect to welcome residents home starting early next week.
The timetable will be a bit longer for those who lived on the east side of the building.