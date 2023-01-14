Someone has broken into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park for the second time in a month

Someone broke into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday – again.

The burglar damaged the door and stole $500 of liquor.

"It's amazing that the person did not get hurt, because this is very heavy glass," said owner Belinda Cunneen. "The streets were busy, people were out here, they saw it happen."

Cunneen's has been located at 1424 West Devon Avenue for 50 years. Inside is a good ole pool game, everything needed for your favorite cocktail and a comfortable space to unload. Outside, the front door is boarded up.

The burglary happened around 8am. The owner believes the thieves were inside just a short time after breaking through two doors then stealing several bottles of liquor. It’s the second time in a month a thief has entered this establishment.

Cunneen’s late husband Steve opened the bar in 1972, building many of the tables and chairs himself. He also created a telephone booth (now ATM hub) allowing patrons privacy.

"He found it very irritating that people talked on the phone in bar. They should be talking to each other," Mrs. Cunneen said.

Others are shocked by the crime. The owner of Mathew Klujian Rug and Furniture Cleaners across the street beefed up security due to rising incidents in the area, saying "it’s crazy, it’s getting insane around here. We need more police."

Although still open for business, the bar has hundreds of dollars in damage. Police have been going door to door looking for surveillance video. No suspects are in custody at this time



