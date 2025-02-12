Expand / Collapse search

Son of late Lake County K-9 Dax joins sheriff's office, continuing his legacy

By Adam Zielinski
Published  February 12, 2025 10:10am CST
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

K9 Daxs legacy to be carried on by his son

Do you remember K9 Officer Dax? He was a huge part of the Lake County Sheriffs Office. He died last April after serving nine years with the department. Now, his son will carry on his legacy.

CHICAGO - A puppy from a late Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 is following in his father's footsteps after his passing last year.

K-9 Lux, a direct offspring of the late K-9 Dax, has officially joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office as its newest police canine, Sheriff John D. Idleburg announced Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Related

Beloved K9 Dax passes away just days after official retirement ceremony
article

Beloved K9 Dax passes away just days after official retirement ceremony

K9 Dax, an esteemed member of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, has passed away.

Dax, a highly decorated member of the Sheriff's K-9 Unit, was forced into early retirement last March after being severely injured while assisting in the arrest of a felon. He passed away about a month later.

Before he died, Dax fathered a litter of puppies. Deputy John Forlenza, Dax's longtime partner, recognized potential in one of them, and Lux was chosen as a top candidate for law enforcement training, Idleburg said.

Forlenza was one of two deputies selected to handle the sheriff's office's next two canines, and Lux began training with Tops K9, a facility that prepares dogs for duty. Forlenza and Lux have since been officially partnered and will begin training together this spring as the newest K-9 team for the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 3

  (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"I would like to express my profound sense of gratitude and happiness that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has officially named K-9 Dax’s son, K-9 Lux, as my new partner," Forlenza said in a statement.

"Dax was remarkable and always did his duty with great courage and dedication throughout his career. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue as a member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team, and to serve the citizens of Lake County with K-9 Lux," Forlenza added.

"We are proud to introduce K-9 Lux as the newest member of our K-9 Unit," Idleburg said. "Lux carries on an incredible legacy, as a direct offspring of our beloved K-9 Dax. We have no doubt that Lux, alongside Deputy Forlenza, will continue to serve and protect the residents of Lake County with the same dedication and bravery."

Lake CountyNewsPets and Animals