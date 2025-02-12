Son of late Lake County K-9 Dax joins sheriff's office, continuing his legacy

A puppy from a late Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9 is following in his father's footsteps after his passing last year.

K-9 Lux, a direct offspring of the late K-9 Dax, has officially joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office as its newest police canine, Sheriff John D. Idleburg announced Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Dax, a highly decorated member of the Sheriff's K-9 Unit, was forced into early retirement last March after being severely injured while assisting in the arrest of a felon. He passed away about a month later.

Before he died, Dax fathered a litter of puppies. Deputy John Forlenza, Dax's longtime partner, recognized potential in one of them, and Lux was chosen as a top candidate for law enforcement training, Idleburg said.

Forlenza was one of two deputies selected to handle the sheriff's office's next two canines, and Lux began training with Tops K9, a facility that prepares dogs for duty. Forlenza and Lux have since been officially partnered and will begin training together this spring as the newest K-9 team for the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"I would like to express my profound sense of gratitude and happiness that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has officially named K-9 Dax’s son, K-9 Lux, as my new partner," Forlenza said in a statement.

"Dax was remarkable and always did his duty with great courage and dedication throughout his career. I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue as a member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team, and to serve the citizens of Lake County with K-9 Lux," Forlenza added.

"We are proud to introduce K-9 Lux as the newest member of our K-9 Unit," Idleburg said. "Lux carries on an incredible legacy, as a direct offspring of our beloved K-9 Dax. We have no doubt that Lux, alongside Deputy Forlenza, will continue to serve and protect the residents of Lake County with the same dedication and bravery."