K9 Dax in full retirement mode after serving 9 years in Lake County

A Lake County hero is hanging up his leash and police badge following a celebrated career in law enforcement.

Dax, the K9 officer, has been on the job since he was just over a year old.

We caught up with Dax on Friday, where he was resting peacefully, already enjoying his retirement to the max.

Since being injured on March 3, Dax has been in recovery. He is able to walk again, but his team of veterinarians believe what's best for him is to take a step back from what he loves.

The K9 has been with the Lake County Sheriff's Office since 2015, joining the force when he was just 13 months old.

Since then, he's located over 400 missing endangered people, fleeing felons and helped recover illegal drugs, millions of dollars and dozens of firearms.

His handler, Deputy John Forlenza, says he's proud of their teamwork.

"… He's not a single purpose. He's been out there doing many jobs, many tasks for the full nine years," said Forlenza.

Dax has received hundreds of cards, gifts and flowers, congratulating him on his retirement.