K9 Dax retires from Lake County Sheriff's Office: 'He has saved countless lives'

article

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of K9 Dax, an esteemed member of their team.

Joining the force in the spring of 2015 at just 13 months old, K9 Dax has made an indelible impact during his tenure. Alongside his partner, Deputy John Forlenza, Dax has been instrumental in locating over 400 missing persons and apprehending fleeing felons. He has also played a crucial role in seizing illegal drugs, firearms and vehicles, and has participated in numerous community demonstrations.

Dax’s outstanding service has garnered him several awards, including the prestigious 2019 American Humane Hero Dog – Law Enforcement Winner. His accomplishments extend beyond accolades; he has also excelled in the competitive arena, earning numerous top finishes in various trials conducted by the United States Police Canine Association.

MORE ON K9 DAX: Lake County's finest: K9 Dax makes headlines with yet another successful arrest

Unfortunately, K9 Dax faced a setback on March 3, 2024, when he sustained injuries while apprehending a fleeing suspect. Despite intensive physical therapy, Dax's veterinarians concluded that he could no longer return to active duty due to cervical and thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD).

In recognition of his dedicated service, Sheriff John D. Idleburg has granted Dax’s official retirement request, allowing him to enjoy a well-deserved rest with Deputy Forlenza and his family.

Illinois K9 officer injured while apprehending suspect who hit squad car, crashed stolen vehicle

Deputy Forlenza expressed his gratitude for Dax’s unwavering dedication and the support received throughout their partnership.

"There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax’s service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me. But I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own. I am proud to have been his handler and best friend for the last nine years. Dax is a true hero and well deserving of the rest and love that waits for him in his retirement. I’d like to especially thank Dax’s supporters, team of veterinarians, trainers, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and my family and friends for all their support throughout his career," said Deputy Forlenza.

A retirement ceremony to honor K9 Dax's service will be held at a later date.

Below is a full list of K9 Dax's awards: