The son of a Chicago police officer is running 200 miles to raise awareness and money about officers' mental health.

Robert Swiderski is the founder of "Running for Blue Lives."

He began his nearly 24-hour run Tuesday afternoon.

During that 24 hours, he will visit each of the 22 Chicago Police Districts.

Swiderski will also drop off ‘thank you’ letters and cards.