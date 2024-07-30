Sonya Massey murder: Chicago residents, activists call for justice in fatal police shooting

New Mt. Pilgrim MB Church was filled to capacity Tuesday night as residents, activists, and family members of Sonya Massey called for justice in her death at the hands of a police officer.

Rev. Al Sharpton addressed the crowd, echoing the phrase voiced by Massey before she died, this time directed at lawmakers.

"I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," Sharpton said.

At an earlier press conference, Massey’s family stated that law enforcement lied to them about how she was killed. Her son said police would not disclose who shot her, leading the family to believe she had been killed by an intruder.

The 36-year-old unarmed Black mother was shot and killed inside her home by former police deputy Sean Grayson of Sangamon County in Springfield earlier this month. Grayson had reportedly worked at half a dozen law enforcement agencies in four years and had been charged with two DUIs before being discharged by the Army.

"We need to make it illegal for police with troubled pasts to keep switching districts," Rev. Sharpton said.

Tuesday's rally followed the Fraternal Order of Police's filing of a grievance, which argued that Grayson should be reinstated and given back pay because he acted in self-defense. However, Attorney Ben Crump announced that the police union had rescinded their grievance.

Massey’s father called for the resignation of the Sangamon County sheriff.

Grayson is now in jail, facing murder charges.