Sonya Massey murder: Former Illinois deputy seeks pretrial release

A former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy charged with the murder of Sonya Massey is seeking to be released from jail while awaiting trial.

Sean Grayson, who has been in custody since his arrest in July, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct.

Massey had called 911 to report a prowler, but it was later revealed that she was dealing with a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. Grayson, responding to the call, fatally shot Massey, leading to the charges against him. He has since pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing this week, a judge indicated that a decision regarding Grayson’s possible release could be made in the coming weeks.

Background Information

The former sheriff's deputy charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman killed inside her Illinois home, had been employed by a half-dozen police agencies since 2020, according to state law enforcement records.

Sean Grayson's career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department as well as working full time at two sheriff's offices, all in central Illinois.

Grayson, 30, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct charges in the July 6 killing. He has since been fired by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Massey had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. Two deputies eventually showed up at her house in Springfield, about 200 miles southwest of Chicago.

Sheriff's body camera video confirmed prosecutors’ earlier account of the tense moment when Grayson yelled across a counter at Massey to set down a pot of hot water. He then threatened to shoot the unarmed woman, Massey ducked and briefly rose, and Grayson fired his pistol at her. Massey was hit three times, with a fatal shot to her head.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board shows Grayson was hired part time on Aug. 11, 2020, by the Pawnee Police Department. He also was hired part time on Feb. 4, 2021, by the Kincaid Police Department and on May 20, 2021, by the Virden Police Department.

Two months later, he was hired full time by the Auburn Police Department and remained there until May 1, 2022, when he was hired full time by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson left Logan County on April 28, 2023, and was hired full time on May 1, 2023, by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

He received his part-time Law Enforcement Certification on June 5, 2021, according to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

In a statement after the fatal shooting, Vice President Kamala Harris said she was joining President Joe Biden in calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"Sonya Massey deserved to be safe," Harris said. "After she called the police for help, she was tragically killed in her own home at the hands of a responding officer sworn to protect and serve. The disturbing footage released yesterday confirms what we know from the lived experiences of so many — we have much work to do to ensure that our justice system fully lives up to its name."

Massey’s oldest child, 17-year-old Malachi Hill Massey, said he watched the beginning the body camera video of the shooting of his mother but didn’t finish it.

"I don’t have no words for this," Malachi Massey said.

If convicted, Grayson faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.