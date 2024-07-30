Sonya Massey murder: Illinois sheriff apologizes for deputy, 'I offer up no excuses'

The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized to the community during a gathering Monday night, saying, "I offer up no excuses."

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at Union Baptist Church in a meeting facilitated by the Community Relations Service of the Justice Department, according to local media reports.

"I stand here today before you with arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness," an emotional Campbell said. "I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better, to be better."

Former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in the death of 36-year-old Massey for the July 6 shooting. Inside her home, Massey moved a pan of hot water from the stove and Grayson, fearing she would throw it at him, fired three times, striking her once in the face despite having several non-lethal options, authorities say. Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.

Massey's family has repeatedly called for the resignation of Campbell, who was elected in 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022. The sentiment was echoed by many attending the meeting.

WARNING: The video below is graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

"I will not abandon the sheriff’s office at this most critical moment," Campbell said. "That would solve nothing."

Grayson was vetted and approved for hiring by Sangamon County in May 2023 despite two drunk-driving convictions, the first of which got him ejected from the Army for "serious misconduct," and having six jobs in four years, including as a sheriff's deputy in Logan County, where he was reprimanded for ignoring a command to end a high-speed chase and ended up hitting a deer.

Although a lawyer for the family said last week that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the incident, a spokesman reiterated Tuesday that the agency is assessing the matter and following the criminal case.

Sierra Helmer of Springfield said if she needs the police, she should be able to summon them without fear.

"They’re meant to protect and serve, but here in Springfield, apparently, as shown on camera, they harass and unfortunately kill," Helmer said.

Tiara Standage, who organized several protests for justice for Massey, urged Black voters to turn Campbell away at the next election.

"We will not be quiet," Standage said. "We will not let this be swept aside."

The Rev. T. Ray McJunkins, Union Baptist's pastor, urged attendees to recognize the grieving process.

"We are grieving, and the first stage of grief is that we talk about it, to express ourselves, not assassinate anyone," McJunkins said. "God also requires us to do justice. We want to start the healing process tonight."