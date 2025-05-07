Sources: Chicago Board of Education president preparing vote on interim CPS CEO

The Brief Lobbying for Interim CEO: Board President Sean Harden pushes for Cristina Pacione-Zayas as interim CPS CEO, despite lacking the required license. Board Opposition: Some members oppose reversing a resolution requiring the superintendent’s license. Budget Concerns: Pacione-Zayas may push for a short-term loan to cover a disputed $175 million pension payment.



Multiple sources tell Fox 32 Chicago that Board of Education President Sean Harden has been lobbying fellow board members to vote in favor of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chief of Staff, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, as interim Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools.

If approved, Pacione-Zayas would replace Pedro Martinez, who is expected to leave after the school year ends in June.

What we know:

The Chicago Board of Education — made up of 20 members, 11 of whom were appointed by Mayor Johnson — recently voted unanimously to require that any future schools chief hold a public school superintendent’s license.

Pacione-Zayas does not have such a license, and Harden has polled some board members on whether they would support rescinding the resolution to allow her to take the job.

Pacione-Zayas has been rumored for months to be Johnson’s preferred pick to succeed Martinez. She and the mayor are closely aligned with the Chicago Teachers Union, which recently finalized a new labor deal with the district after months of tense negotiations.

The prospect of Pacione-Zayas leading CPS is drawing concern from some board members.

"We had consensus — a 20-0 vote — to ensure the superintendent license," said elected board member Ellen Rosenfeld. "We unanimously passed the resolution because we all believe that the next person in charge of our district should have the education that proves you know how schools should be run."

What's next:

The Chicago Board of Education has meetings scheduled for May 14 and May 29, but a vote on a new leader is not currently on the agenda. The interim CEO would serve until the board selects a permanent replacement. Members plan to hold community hearings this month as they prepare for a national search.

CPS is facing serious budget challenges, and sources say Pacione-Zayas would likely urge the board to approve a high-interest short-term loan to cover a disputed $175 million pension payment currently on the city’s books.

The mayor’s office did not return calls seeking comment.