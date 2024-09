A man was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was outside around 12:45 a.m. when shots were fired at him in the 3100 block of East 91st Street, according to police.

The man was shot once in the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one has been arrested. Area Two detectives are investigating.