Teen charged in shooting that seriously wounded 13-year-old in South Chicago

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that left at 13-year-old boy seriously wounded last December in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The boy allegedly shot at the 13-year-old from a Kia SUV on Dec. 17 in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue. The victim, who was shot in the chest, was dropped off at Trinity Hospital before being transferred to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The 14-year-old was arrested Monday in the 9000 block of South Exchange Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.