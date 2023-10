Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in South Chicago Wednesday night.

A 25-year-old man was in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. when a known male offender ran up and fired shots.

The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital by a family member with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

He was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.