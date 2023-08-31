2 suburban high school students killed in Bartlett crash; 3 others injured

Two South Eglin High School students were killed, and three others were injured after a van collided with a semi truck in Bartlett Thursday morning.

Bartlett police and South Elgin Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 25 and Keynon Road at 7 a.m.

A 2002 Honda Civic was occupied by four female students.

Police say the male driver of the semi, the driver of the van, and one of the passengers in the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

One girl was pronounced dead on scene while the other passenger was transported to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of the injuries from the crash.

SkyFox flew over the scene this morning where Route 25 was closed between West Bartlett Road and Graham Road for investigation.

The vehicles were in the ditch and appeared to have rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crisis counseling is available at South Elgin High School.