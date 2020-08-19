South Holland CDL facility closed after worker contracts COVID-19

A truck driver’s services facility in South Holland will be closed until Sept. 1 after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

Employees of the commercial driver’s license facility at 41 W. 162nd St. will self-quarantine for two weeks while the building undergoes cleaning, according to Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

CDL drivers are encouraged to visit nearby facilities which in West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd., and Bradley, 1111 Blatt Blvd.

In mid-March, all Illinois driver facilities were closed to fight the spread of coronavirus while White’s office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and stickers until Nov. 1.

They reopened in early June with social distancing measures and online preregistration to shorten wait times, but several Chicago-area locations have temporarily closed again after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Midlothian driver’s facility closed mid-July until Aug. 5 after a worker contracted the coronavirus. In June, driver’s license facilities in Schaumburg and South Holland temporarily closed after workers tested positive.