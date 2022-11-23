South Holland man charged with attempted murder after shooting partner multiple times

article

A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his partner several times last August during a domestic dispute in Washington Park.

Tarnche Hull, 47, got into an argument with his partner, a 28-year-old woman, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

Hull allegedly shot her in the leg, elbow, arm and neck before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Hull was arrested Monday in the 17000 block of South Park Avenue in South Holland.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, home invasion causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Hull, of South Holland, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.