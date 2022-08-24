Woman shot multiple times after domestic dispute in Washington Park

A woman is in good condition after being shot several times in Washington Park by her domestic male partner Tuesday night.

Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victim, 28, and her partner.

The suspect shot the woman in the right leg, elbow, arm and left side of the neck and fled the scene near the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue around 10:29 p.m.

The victim was taken to U of C hospital.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives continue to investigate the incident.