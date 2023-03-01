Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified

An Illinois man was found dead on a street in northwest Indiana early Monday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m., Munster police responded to 101-45th Street for a report of a person who was shot and laying on the ground outside a vehicle in the far north loading dock area of MRC Global.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Lanier R. Miller of South Holland, Illinois, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

At about the same time, Munster police say officers responded to the police department at 1001 Ridge Road after a 911 caller conveyed they were transporting two subjects to the department who were involved in the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

An investigation revealed that Miller was involved in an earlier domestic incident in Gary, Indiana. During the incident, police say items belonging to another person were left in his vehicle as he fled the scene.

According to police, two subjects then went to retrieve the items from Miller who was at his workplace, MRC Global. During this time, Miller was shot and killed.

James Gregory Adams Jr., 28, of Gary and Ferria Latrice Jones, 34, of Griffith were both charged in Miller's death. Adams was charged with murder and Jones with assisting a criminal, police said.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Munster police at 219-836-6658.