South Lawndale shooting: 2 Chicago men critically wounded 14-year-old boy, police say

Two Chicago men have been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting on the city's West Side earlier this month.

On June 11, the victim was on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired in his direction.

The teen was shot several times throughout the body. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

On June 30, Thomas Garcia and Angel Ramirez were taken into custody – one on the same block where the shooting occurred and the other in the 3000 block of S. Keeler Avenue. Police said the two men participated in the shooting of the 14-year-old.

Thomas Garcia and Angel Ramirez | CPD

Both Garcia, 30, and Ramirez, 35, were charged with first-degree attempted murder. They're due in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.