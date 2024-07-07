South Loop crime: Man dead, woman wounded in drive-by shooting

A man was killed, and a woman was wounded during a drive-by shooting in the South Loop Saturday night.

At about 11:13 p.m., a man and a woman were walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 21st Street when a white SUV approached the two, police said.

Some then fired shots toward them, striking both victims.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital initially in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.