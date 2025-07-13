Chicago crash: Woman, 69, hit, killed in South Loop, driver in custody, CPD says
CHICAGO - A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the South Loop early Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the 800 block of W. Roosevelt Road around 6:40 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
A 35-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt in a Mazda SUV and hit the victim, who was walking on the street.
The 69-year-old woman died at the scene.
The 35-year-old woman was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the victim or the driver.