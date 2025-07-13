Chicago crash: Woman, 69, hit, killed in South Loop, driver in custody, CPD says

The Brief A 69-year-old woman was hit and killed by an SUV in the South Loop on Sunday morning. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was taken into custody, police said.



A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the South Loop early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 800 block of W. Roosevelt Road around 6:40 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 35-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt in a Mazda SUV and hit the victim, who was walking on the street.

The 69-year-old woman died at the scene.

The 35-year-old woman was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim or the driver.