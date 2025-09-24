Girl, 17, shot outside Chicago Jewel-Osco

The Brief A 17-year-old girl was shot in the thigh during an altercation outside a South Loop Jewel-Osco Tuesday night. She was hospitalized in good condition as police continue to search for the shooter.



A 17-year-old girl was shot outside a Jewel-Osco grocery store Tuesday night in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside the store located at 1224 S. Wabash Ave., according to police.

A witness told police there was an altercation between the teen and another person when a gun was pulled out and fired.

The teen was shot once in her thigh and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.