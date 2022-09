The South Loop could be home to the first Black-owned marijuana dispensary.

Matt Brewer, CEO of Family Roots Dispensary, is a native South Sider, and a Harvard Business grad, who started the company, alongside his mother and brother.

The $650,000 project would create up to 50 construction jobs, and up to 45 permanent positions.

The project still needs to pass the zoning board.