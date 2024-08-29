Expand / Collapse search

2 rescued from fire at South Shore apartment complex

By Will Hager
Published  August 29, 2024 6:58am CDT
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

2 rescued from fire at South Shore apartment complex

CHICAGO - Two people were rescued from a fire that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment located at 7854 S. South Shore drive, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person refused medical attention at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was provided.