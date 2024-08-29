2 rescued from fire at South Shore apartment complex
CHICAGO - Two people were rescued from a fire that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
The fire started around 5 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment located at 7854 S. South Shore drive, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One person refused medical attention at the scene and no one was transported to the hospital, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further information was provided.