South Shore building collapse may leave residents displaced

An apartment building partially collapsed Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

City of Chicago inspectors were called to South Beach Apartments, 7827 S. South Shore Drive, around 8 a.m.

The building appeared to be under some type of rehab as scaffolding was in-place protecting the area.

Two residents were checked out by EMS, according to scanner traffic.

The immediate area has been taped-off and access in the front of the building is blocked.

It was not immediately clear whether residents will be displaced.