South Shore building collapse may leave residents displaced

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
An apartment building collapsed in the South Shore neighborhood.

CHICAGO - An apartment building partially collapsed Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

City of Chicago inspectors were called to South Beach Apartments, 7827 S. South Shore Drive, around 8 a.m.

The building appeared to be under some type of rehab as scaffolding was in-place protecting the area.

Two residents were checked out by EMS, according to scanner traffic.

The immediate area has been taped-off and access in the front of the building is blocked. 

It was not immediately clear whether residents will be displaced.