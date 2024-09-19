16-year-old boy accused of robbing two people in South Shore

A teen boy was arrested this week after allegedly robbing two people in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy now faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of robbery.

On Sept. 10, the teen allegedly robbed a 37-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue.

Additionally, the teen is accused of robbing a 26-year-old woman in the 7200 block of South Exchange Avenue on Sept. 13.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.