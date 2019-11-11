South Shore Drive closed at 67th for water on the street
CHICAGO - Water levels along Lake Michigan prompted police to shut down part of a street Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.
The northbound lanes of South Shore Drive were shut down about noon from 67th Street to 71st Street for water levels, according to Chicago police.
Police were asking people to find alternative routes and to avoid the area. It was unclear how long the closure would last.
A spokesperson for Office of Emergency Management and Communications could not immediately be reached for comment.