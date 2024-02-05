Home invader shot by concealed carry holder in South Shore

A concealed carry license holder shot a man trying to break into his apartment Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man forced his way into the apartment around 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to Chicago police. Once inside, he was shot in the leg by a 29-year-old man who is a concealed carry license holder, police said.

Police officers took the 30-year-old into custody and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be "domestic-related."

Area One detectives are investigating.