South Shore Line announces hiring fair as it nears completion of double track project

A northwest Indiana company is looking to fill about 100 vacancies.

Whether you're looking for your first job or are thinking about changing tracks to a different career, a job fair on Tuesday could be just the ticket.

The South Shore Line is gearing up for its first major service change in decades. Because of that, it needs more people.

The commuter rail line is hosting a job fair tomorrow in Michigan City, Indiana. On-the-spot job interviews could happen, according to their website. The South Shore Line links the airport in South Bend to Millennium Station in downtown Chicago. They have dozens of open entry- and mid-level positions.

The South Shore Line's president told us what some of them are.

"We'll be looking to hire collectors that will eventually become conductors or engineers. We're needing coach cleaners and carmen to maintain the trains. We need people to support our line and signal department, and we need patrol officers, we need train masters, we need mechanical department supervisors," said Michael Noland.

Their website says the possible benefits include railroad retirement, health care, competitive pay, and opportunities to get promoted.