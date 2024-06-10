South Shore Line train collides with dump truck in Gary

A commuter train on the South Shore Line collided with a dump truck in Gary, Indiana Monday morning.

The train was traveling westbound to Chicago around 7:45 a.m. when it hit a dump truck that was on the tracks near the Gary Metro Center Station.

A representative from the South Shore Line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said about 100 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash. A few of the passengers needed medical assistance and were transported to an area hospital.

Trains were back up and running by 9:40 a.m. with extensive delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

