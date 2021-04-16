South Shore Line train strikes, kills pedestrian at 75th Street

A South Shore Line train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday afternoon near 75th Street, halting trains in both directions.

A man was hit by a train about 3 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.

Eastbound train no. 109 remained stopped after striking the pedestrian, according to an alert from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted from 69th Street through 115th Street, according to Metra.