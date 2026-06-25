South Shore Line trains still not running after freight train derailment

The Brief South Shore Line train service is still suspended Thursday morning. A freight train derailment Wednesday night caused power problems near East Chicago and Gary Metro. Officials do not know when trains will start running again.



South Shore Line train service is still suspended Thursday morning after a freight train derailment caused power outages along the railroad.

What we know:

The South Shore Line says morning rush-hour train service on both the Monon and Lakeshore routes remains suspended Thursday.

The shutdown follows a freight train derailment Wednesday night near the East Chicago and Gary Metro stations. The derailment caused a power outage that has halted train service.

Passengers traveling to or from Chicago are being asked to find other transportation.

Rail crews are working to restore power, but officials have not said when train service will resume. Riders should also expect delays once service returns.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the freight train derailment.

What's next:

The South Shore Line says updates will be posted on its website, mobile app, and through email and text alerts as more information becomes available.