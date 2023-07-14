South Shore man allegedly carjacked woman at gunpoint

A South Shore man was arrested Thursday for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Englewood.

Terrell Barnes, 28, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firefighter or correctional institution employee.

According to police, Barnes allegedly took a 40-year-old woman's vehicle at gunpoint in the 5500 block of South Green Street and was arrested a few hours later.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.