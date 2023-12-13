South Shore murder: Missing teen found strangled to death in Chicago

A missing Chicago teenager was found strangled to death inside a home Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

Around 7:24 p.m., police say the female victim was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7200 block of S. Phillips Ave.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

She was identified as 15-year-old Amarise A. Parker. She was reported missing back in August and last seen leaving her residence after returning home from school in the 10900 block of South Wood Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.