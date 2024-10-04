Gunman robs 28-year-old man then shoots him in South Shore: police

A man was hospitalized after he was shot and robbed in South Shore Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:37 a.m. when a 28-year-old man was standing outside in the 7700 block of South Muskegon Avenue and was approached by an unknown SUV, police said.

A person exited the SUV, displayed a firearm and demanded the victim's belongings. The gunman then fired shots, striking the man in the body.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.