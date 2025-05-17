Chicago shooting suspect charged with murder, police say

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened on March 1 in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Delquantis Bates, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Delquantis Bates

Police said he was arrested on Thursday in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue after being identified as the person allegedly responsible for the shooting.

What's next:

Bates is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.