South Shore shooting leaves 2 women wounded

Two women were shot Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The women, 20 and 30, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head by gunfire, police said. The 30-year-old was shot in the wrist. They were both taken to Trinity Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.